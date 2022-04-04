(WVNS) – There have been new recalls announced for specific Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas.

The products affected by the recall can be identified by the seven to nine digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. Products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2

the expiration date is April 2022 or later

In addition to these particular types, Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K80 on cans or 27032K800 on cases have also been recalled by Abbott Nutrition.

According to a post from the Princeton Community Hospital, recalled powdered infant formulas have the potential to be contaminated with Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause severe, life-threatening infections including sepsis or meningitis. A cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The recall is being investigated by the FDA and officials with Abbott Nutrition.

For any additional information about this recall, visit this link: fetynews.com/…/five-strains-of…/