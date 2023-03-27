NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — There is a lot of things Abby Russell had to overcome this basketball season to end up a State Champion.

She tore her ACL in 2021 and ended up getting surgery. It turns out the surgery was unsuccessful so she played her entire senior season with a torn ACL.

A torn ACL was not the only thing Russell had to handle in 2021. She tragically lost her father to Covid in September of that year. She said she felt like she needed to dedicate this season to him.

After the Wyoming East Warriors won their state title, Russell decided she was not going to continue to play basketball. That was until West Virginia Wesleyan College offered her a spot to play. Now she plans on going into the National Guard and playing basketball in college.