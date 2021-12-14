Academy of Careers and Technology hosts 22nd annual Festival of Trees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Academy of Careers and Technology in Beckley hosted its annual Festival of Trees Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Kids in each program work together to decorate a special tree that represents tools and skills they’ll use in their future careers. Principal Charles Pack Jr. said it’s a tradition that allows students to use what they’ve learned in a fun and creative way.

“Each program here at ACT builds a tree that sort of reflects the skills and materials they use in their every day class for what ever skill they’re learning,” explained Pack Jr. “The electrical program built a house, wired it up with full junction boxes, and the electricity works and controls the lights. Our masonry program built one out of block and brick and cement decorated up to look like a tree.”

You can vote for your favorite tree starting Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on ACT’s website.