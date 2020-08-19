Academy of Careers and Technology releases school reopening plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) released their back to school plans for the upcoming year. ACT intends to have students return for the high school program on Sept. 8, 2020
Students who will be attending will spend their entire school day at ACT and will automatically be assigned their core classes on a blended learning platform. Core classes will be completed through remote learning.
For two year programs, during the week of Sept. 8 first year students will attend ACT on Thursday and Friday, while second year students will attend on Tuesday and Wednesday. The regular schedule after the week of Sept. 8, 2020 will have first year students attending on Wednesday and Thursday and second year students attending on Monday and Tuesday
Here is a look at the one year programs and their schedule starting Sept. 8:
- Computer Systems Repair Technology-Tuesday and Wednesday
- Coding, App & Game Design-Thursday and Friday
- Computer Aided Drafting & Design- Tuesday and Wednesday
- Pre-Engineering-Project Lead the Way-Thursday and Friday
- Power Equipment Systems- Thursday and Friday
- Early Childhood Education- Tuesday and Wednesday
- Careers in Education-Thursday and Friday
- Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Tuesday and Wednesday
- Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Thursday and Friday
- EMT (periods 1, 2, or 3)-Tuesday and Wednesday
- EMT (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Thursday and Friday
After the week of Sept. 8 the schedule will be as follows:
- Computer Systems Repair Technology-Monday and Tuesday
- Coding, App & Game Design- Wednesday and Thursday
- Computer Aided Drafting & Design- Monday and Tuesday
- Pre-Engineering- Project Lead the Way-Wednesday and Thursday
- Power Equipment Systems-Wednesday and Thursday
- Early Childhood Education- Monday and Tuesday
- Careers in Education- Wednesday and Thursday
- Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Monday and Tuesday
- Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Wednesday and Thursday
- EMT (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Monday and Tuesday
- EMT (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Wednesday and Thursday
Students can drive directly to ACT with parent consent and parking will be provided without any additional cost. If students decide to drive to ACT they will need to be there by 7:25 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served at ACT. Students will be required to wear a mask and social distance when possible.
For any questions you can email counselor Mr. Fuller at cefuller@k12.wv.us. Click below to see the full Raleigh County Schools reopening plan.
LATEST POSTS:
- High School Football Preview: Dave Moneypenny looking for success in first year with Oak Hill
- One injured after accident on Ritter Drive in Raleigh County
- Democrats call for postmaster to undo changes at USPS
- Deputies searching for missing woman in Raleigh County
- WVU Tech students excited to get back to class