Academy of Careers and Technology releases school reopening plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) released their back to school plans for the upcoming year. ACT intends to have students return for the high school program on Sept. 8, 2020

Students who will be attending will spend their entire school day at ACT and will automatically be assigned their core classes on a blended learning platform. Core classes will be completed through remote learning.

For two year programs, during the week of Sept. 8 first year students will attend ACT on Thursday and Friday, while second year students will attend on Tuesday and Wednesday. The regular schedule after the week of Sept. 8, 2020 will have first year students attending on Wednesday and Thursday and second year students attending on Monday and Tuesday

Here is a look at the one year programs and their schedule starting Sept. 8:

Computer Systems Repair Technology-Tuesday and Wednesday

Coding, App & Game Design-Thursday and Friday

Computer Aided Drafting & Design- Tuesday and Wednesday

Pre-Engineering-Project Lead the Way-Thursday and Friday

Power Equipment Systems- Thursday and Friday

Early Childhood Education- Tuesday and Wednesday

Careers in Education-Thursday and Friday

Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Tuesday and Wednesday

Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Thursday and Friday

EMT (periods 1, 2, or 3)-Tuesday and Wednesday

EMT (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Thursday and Friday

After the week of Sept. 8 the schedule will be as follows:

Computer Systems Repair Technology-Monday and Tuesday

Coding, App & Game Design- Wednesday and Thursday

Computer Aided Drafting & Design- Monday and Tuesday

Pre-Engineering- Project Lead the Way-Wednesday and Thursday

Power Equipment Systems-Wednesday and Thursday

Early Childhood Education- Monday and Tuesday

Careers in Education- Wednesday and Thursday

Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Monday and Tuesday

Building Maintenance and Operations (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Wednesday and Thursday

EMT (periods 1, 2, or 3)- Monday and Tuesday

EMT (periods 4, 5, or 6)- Wednesday and Thursday

Students can drive directly to ACT with parent consent and parking will be provided without any additional cost. If students decide to drive to ACT they will need to be there by 7:25 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served at ACT. Students will be required to wear a mask and social distance when possible.

For any questions you can email counselor Mr. Fuller at cefuller@k12.wv.us. Click below to see the full Raleigh County Schools reopening plan.

