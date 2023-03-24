BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident on Stanaford Road is causing delays for the morning commute on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Raleigh County Dispatched told 59News the accident occurred on Stanaford Drive in the area of Woodrow Wilson High School. Beckley Police Department, Beckley City Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance were all called to the scene. Dispatch could not confirm if the accident caused any injuries.

Video from the scene of the accident.

Dispatch said while the road is not completely closed, it is backed up and moving slow. They would advise finding an alternate route.