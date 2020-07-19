UPDATE: Lane reopens after car accident on Rt. 19

UPDATE July 19, 2020 5:54 p.m.:

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– All lanes on Route 19 are reopened after a car accident shut one lane down.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One lane is closed on Rt. 19 due to a car accident in the Camp Creek area.

Mercer County Dispatchers told 59News, a call about a single car accident came in around 2:30 p.m. on July 19, 2020. One person was airlifted to a local hospital for their injuries.

Princeton Rescue, Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Ghent Volunteer Firefighters responded along with state police.

The Ghent Fire Department was the location for the landing spot of the helicopter.

