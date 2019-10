3:30a.m. UPDATE: U.S. 219 is reopened following the accident.

PICKAWAY, WV (WVNS) — An accident sends one person to the hospital in Monroe County.

Monroe County Disptachers told 59News the accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30. It involved a car and a tractor trailer. One person was transported to the hospital.

U.S. 219 is closed near Pickaway as crews clear the scene.