Accident involving cattle trailer shuts down road in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Bailey Switch Road in Bluefield, VA was temporarily shut down after a two car accident.

Virginia state troopers told 59 News a pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer collided with an SUV on Bailey Switch just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. Bluefield Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

One driver was transported to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries, and the other driver was not injured. The cattle trailer did flip over, causing a minor oil leak.

The road has since been reopened.

