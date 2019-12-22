Accident involving more than 45 cars shuts down I-64 westbound in Virginia

Breaking News
York County, VA (WVNS) – First-responders are on scene of an accident involving more than 45 cars.

Dispatchers received a call at 7:49 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash near MM 238 (Queens Creek Bridge) in the area of I-64 westbound.

The York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office said more than 45 vehicles are involved.

Virginia State Police confirmed some victims involved have minor to life-threatening injuries.

As os of 10:30 a.m. The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident as they reroute traffic onto Route 199.

Fog and ice was reported on the Queens Creek Bridge when the accident first happened.

