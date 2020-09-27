GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– One eastbound lane of I-64 near mile marker 127 is closed due to an accident.
Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call around 9:36 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 about a single vehicle accident in the Grandview area. One person was injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care EMS responded.
LATEST POSTS:
- Accident on I-64 shuts down one lane
- COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports two more COVID-19 deaths
- Patriots look to rebound as they host 2-0 Raiders
- ‘She is the female Scalia’: Lawmakers react to President Trump picking Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG
- VIDEO: Wright, Brown, Addae discuss loss to Oklahoma State