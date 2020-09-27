Accident on I-64 shuts down one lane

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– One eastbound lane of I-64 near mile marker 127 is closed due to an accident.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call around 9:36 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 about a single vehicle accident in the Grandview area. One person was injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care EMS responded.

