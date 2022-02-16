UPDATE: February 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. | PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Both southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 6.5 are back open after an accident earlier this morning.

Drivers are still asked to travel through this area with caution.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A morning accident shut down both southbound lanes on I-77.

According to the Mercer County Dispatch, the call came in around 9:50 am near mile marker 6.5. West Virginia State Police responded and is on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with 59News as we learn more.