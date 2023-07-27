BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An early morning accident is causing delays in Beckley this morning, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call for an accident involving a Dodge and a Jeep came in at 7:25 A.M. The accident occurred on South Eisenhower Drive near the intersection to turn onto the bypass and just up the road from Captain D’s.

Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care ambulance were all dispatched to the scene of the accident.

Dispatch confirmed one person was injured.

No road closures have been reported but you are advised to use caution if you are travelling through the area.