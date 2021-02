BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident shuts down a portion of I-77 in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, near mile marker 48. The accident involved two cars and two tractor trailers. No injuries were reported.

Both northbound lanes are closed. Emergency crews do not know when the road will reopen.