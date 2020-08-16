Accident shuts down one lane of I-77 North

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One Northbound lane of I-77 is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover accident near mile-marker 36 in Beckley.

Raleigh County Dispatchers confirmed that another car was involved in the accident. They received the call around 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Drivers are urged to take caution if they are in the area as traffic continues to move slowly.

Ghent Fire Department, and Ghent EMS, and West Virginia Turnpike Police are on scene.

