Accountant provides tips for 2021 financial resolutions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people lost their job in 2020, while some couldn’t travel or eat out, and put that extra money in savings.

Either way, 2020 was a year that people took a closer look at their finances. If you want to make some financial resolutions in 2021, Tony Martin, a tax accountant, has some tips for you.

“The recommendation to everyone is work on getting out of debt, creating an emergency fund, and then paying yourself, investing in yourself and that’s putting money into savings, investing in the stock market, things of that nature,” Martin explained.

If you are someone with a growing amount of debt, Martin said to start small. First focus on things most important, like food and housing, and then pay off things like credit card debt. He said it’s easy to start by paying off your smallest amount of debt, and work your way up.

“You eventually begin snowballing that debt away,” Martin said.

If you are financially fit, with very minimal debt, Martin said it’s important to invest in yourself and your savings. He said to consider things like a brokerage account, your retirement fund, and stock investments.

No matter your financial goal for 2021, Martin said it should be realistic and something you can work on gradually.

“You need to just begin looking at things from a small, achievable aspect, and then working your way up to the larger goal from there,” Martin said.