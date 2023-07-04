UPDATE 7/4/23, 9:00 P.M.| SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS)– Crews with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department tell us both westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near mile marker 133.

Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department confirms a car fully engulfed in flames was found roughly 200 feet from the roadway.

A high-angle rescue is currently underway.

Road closures and a police presence is anticipated to continue through the night as the investigation continues.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Stick with 59News as we learn more.

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS)– Multiple crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the fire is near Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 133. Dispatchers say the westbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

Our 59News Crews report the vehicle went over the guard rail in the area.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Beaver and Ghent Fire Departments, and JanCare are all on the scene. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Stick with 59News as we learn more.