Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Activists lined Neville Street in Downtown Beckley Tuesday evening holding signs and chanting to drivers. They were participating in a “Nobody is Above the Law- Impeach and Remove Rally.”

Carol Workman is the Outreach Captain of the Beckley Women’s March Chapter and organizer of the rally. She told 59 News more than 500 groups rallied in public squares within the state and around the nation, just a day before the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“What he did asking foreign government’s help to further his political ambitions, that’s unconstitutional,” Workman said.

The House is voting on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of congress. Those who attended Tuesday’s rally claimed if anyone else engaged in similar bribery, they would be charged with a crime.

“It means that a lot of the corruption and self dealing and everything that everybody else should be subjected to penalties for. He should be pulled off the job for doing that,” Sam Yurick, a resident of Beckley, said.

President Donald Trump easily won West Virginia in the 2016 election, with more than 68 percent of the vote. Even though West Virginia’s three congressmen will most likely vote against the articles of impeachment, Workman said these activists still wanted to prove a point.

“Showing up for what we think is right, and making a statement, that’s what its basically about,” Workman said. “I also think we wanted to show that not everyone in West Virginia supports Trump because there are lots of us that don’t.”

Not all West Virginians are in support of impeachment. 59News reached out to representatives about the vote.

Here is what they have to stay about tomorrow’s impeachment vote:

A spokeswoman for Congresswoman Carol Miller said in a statement:

“Congresswoman Miller STRONGLY opposes impeachment and wants Congress to get back to work securing our border and creating jobs.” Spokeswoman for Congresswoman Carol Miller

The chair of the West Virginia Republican Party, Melody Potter, released this statement about the articles of impeachment into President Trump, saying in part: