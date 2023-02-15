Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Welch’s maiden name.

(KTLA) – Legendary Hollywood actress Raquel Welch has died. She was 82 years old.

“Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television, and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer said in a statement.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs,” her manager continued. “Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Born Jo Raquel Tejada, she won attention for her role in the 1966 film “Fantastic Voyage,” which granted her a contract with 20th Century Fox.

She became an international sex symbol in “One Million Years B.C” after she donned the famous doe-skin bikini. That status stayed with her. In 1995, Empire magazine chose her as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History.” She came in at No. 3 in Playboy’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century.”

Welch also proved she had great acting skills. She won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 1974 for her role in “The Three Musketeers.”

In the ’80s, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1987 film “Right to Die.”

In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart James Welch and they had two children, Damon and Latanne “Tahnee” Welch. The couple divorced in 1964.

She married producer Patrick Curtis from 1967 to 1972, and then producer Andre Weinfeld from 1980 to 1990. Her last marriage was to Mulberry Street Pizzeria owner, Richard Palmer from 1999 to 2004.