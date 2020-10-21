Administrators discuss virtual learning in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Megan Bennett is a stay at home mom with two kids attending Mullens Elementary School. Bennett said her kids currently go back and forth between learning in a classroom and learning remotely, all depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases in the county. She said playing the role of teacher while her kids work from home has been challenging.

“I was in school ten years ago, and when I look at her math, I’m like what in the world. I feel a little lost. Google has been my friend,” Bennett said.

Bennett is not the only parent trying to navigate such this school year. Many parents, regardless of virtual or in-person learning, are working to keep up with technology, assignments, and more during a global pandemic. LeAnn Biggs, Curriculum Coach for Digital Learning and Technology with the Wyoming County Board of Education, said they created a website with questions and answers for parents. The website even guides parents through virtual schooling with video tutorials.

“Show parents and students exactly how to download their assignments and do their assignments without having to print anything at all,” Biggs said.

This bridges the gap between teachers running a virtual learning model and parents forced in the role of teacher. Bennett said her kids may not fully be virtual, but they are appreciative of the support from school administrators.

“Teachers here have been wonderful. They have reached out to us, they’ve sent us resources. I mean it’s really not anything against the board- the board is just doing what they’re told,” Bennett said.

Kara Mitchell, administrator of curriculum and instruction with the school board, said they will keep pushing forward to do all they can for students and parents.

“It’s a challenging year, we’re tough, we’re resilient. We have a heart for our children, we want to keep them safe, but we want to provide them with the best education that we possibly can,” Mitchell said.