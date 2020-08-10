Administrators explain virtual school option

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Associate Superintendent of Curriculum, Technology, and Instruction for Fayette County Schools, Anna Kincaid-Cline, said the option exists to send your children to school virtually this school year.

“Each of the districts have had to come up with a different way to deliver virtual schools. There are a lot of different options,” Kincaid-Cline said.

Cline said children in the county with internet access inside their homes can enroll in virtual schooling this year. Screen time and work will differ from each grade level, but no matter what grade your child is in, a Fayette County teacher will be there working to ensure your child gets the education they need.

“Each grade will be a little different, which is why parents are thinking ‘oh nobody’s going to be there.’ Our intent is to connect as many students that we have in our virtual school to somebody at some point throughout every single day and every single week,” Kincaid-Cline said.

Kincaid-Cline said the goal is to keep them working in the same way all year. She said they stress virtual schooling is different from working remotely. Those in a virtual schooling option will not battle going back and forth, and will work online from home all year. Working remotely would be used if students who are in school have to be sent home because of an outbreak.

“Those students don’t have to be hopping back and forth to do something. There’s no hoops for them to jump through. Once we get them set up and talk with the parents and explain things in detail, we’ll be able to make it clear so they understand,” Kincaid-Cline said.

She said more information will be coming later this month on setting up this school year from a virtual aspect.