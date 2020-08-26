Administrators provide tips for virtual schooling

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Kids across the mountain state will hit the books beginning September 8, 2020, but not every child is returning to a classroom this fall due to COVID-19 concerns. Summers County Tech Systems Specialist and Communications Officer, Kenneth Lester, said ensuring your child gets a quality virtual education begins with good internet access.

“These areas are underserved when it comes to internet. You can’t do very well remote learning if you can’t have internet access,” Lester said.

Lester said community hotspots are there to serve students who do not have internet access at home; however, Lester said too many people using that bandwidth at one time can slow down the internet. He said kids in the county are also getting devices to take home with them. These devices come with software that cuts down on distractions kids can run into on the internet.

“The devices that get sent home will also be filtered with a product called relay. That will eliminate some of those distractions that some people know as social media or just video and audio websites,” Lester said.

Another idea to ensure your child’s success at home is establishing a designated area for them to work. It is important for kids to have a set routine, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You really need a place dedicated for working that sets up a routine. They have a routine at school. They need to try to replicate that as much as possible at home,” Lester said.