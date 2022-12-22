BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley psychiatrist who specializes in adolescent psychiatry said there is no perfect age for a cell phone.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, M.D., said on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that a cell phone can benefit kids by keeping them in contact with parents and allowing them to access age-appropriate information for educational purposes.

But it can also open a door for online predators to exploit a child in a variety of ways, he added.

Faheem said parents must use their best judgment when deciding whether to give a child a cell phone.

But one fourth-grade student offered his own idea.

“In middle school, you have to get, like, a phone to call your parents and, like, text your friends, stuff like that,” Jayden Lester said.

Faheem said students should not use cell phones during class and when studying.