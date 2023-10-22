FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To some, doing a backflip off of the New River Gorge would be crazy. However, some folks take this day to bond, shout and participate in a event that goes back generations.

Bridge Day is the oldest and largest organized BASE jumping event in the world, with 100,000 spectators each year. Since 1980, the bridge has hosted Bridge Day.

Jumpers have been preparing for months, and many showed up hours before the first dive. The New River Gorge is the only National Park that legally allows BASE jumping.

One family said they return year after year for the gorgeous views and the jaw-dropping experience.

“Some of the coolest things we’ve ever done have been off of this bridge! It’s pretty awesome. 877 foot rappels are pretty awesome,” said Carl Tipton, an Ohio Resident.

Christopher Niese has been a frequent visitor for a time, bouncing back and forth between the rappel as well.

“My first time was back in 1988, and it’s a fun thing that we all get together and do every year,” said Niese.

A majority of jumpers will free fall for only 3 to 4 seconds. It takes approximately 8 seconds for a jumper to reach from the bridge to the water.

Bridge Day will continue to bring in countless visitors and thrill seekers for years to come.