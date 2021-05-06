Adventure on Freedom Festival coming to Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice along with others from the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, the West Virginia DNR, and the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series announced a new event coming to the summit. The Adventure on Freedom Festival will include the West Virginia DNR’s 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Days, GNCC racing’s amateur mountaineer race, and several other outdoor activities.

“We want families, friends, supporters of the Summit to come out see the latest and greatest new gear, try the new shot guns, ride the new motorcycles,” Director of Business Development Bill Garrett said.

Director of the WVDNR, Stephen McDaniel, said this festival will allow for racing fans to get the taste of hunting and fishing and vice versa.

“Anytime that we can pair it with an event like GNCC there is going to be fans of GNCC that have really never had an opportunity to be exposed to hunting and fishing in West Virginia,” McDaniel said. “So there is just some wonderful synergy there that I think are going to make it a very successful event.”

Everyone is excited for the potential boost an event this size will be to the economy of Southern West Virginia.

“It’s going to impact our communities, impact our hotels, our dining,” Director of Visit Southern West Lisa Strader said. “The ripple effect is going to be amazing, we’ve already seen a lot of success from the Spartan event that comes here.”

The event is set for September 9-12, 2021. They will also end the weekend honoring the veterans in attendance on the weekend of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th.