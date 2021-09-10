Adventure On! Freedom Festival offers variety of activities for entire family

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Adventure On! Freedom Festival! offers a lot of different activities during the weekend-long event. Ziplining, paddle boarding, and hiking are just a few activities that will be going on during the festival.

A concert will also take place Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Organizers said they decided to host this festival as a way to enjoy the great outdoors.

“We just want the community to know that this is their facility too and they are welcome to get out here and take advanced of the beauty of this place,” Patrick Sterrett, General Manager of the Summit said.

It is completely free to enter the festival, however parking as $15 dollars and some activities cost extra.