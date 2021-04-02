Adventure seekers brave the cold for start of whitewater rafting season

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– Temperatures on Friday, April 2, 2021, were well below average but that didn’t stop brave souls from taking on the rapids in the New River Gorge. Adventures on the Gorge hosted their first rafting trip for the 2021 season.

Roger Wilson, president of the rafting company, said it’s good for people to get out and enjoy the springtime.

“When people get on that river and look at that beautiful Gorge, a lot of their daily cares just go away,” Wilson said.

High water makes for perfect rafting conditions. On Friday, the water gauge measured around 11 feet at Fayette Station. However, with temperatures0 on the cooler side and gusty winds at times, Nathan Coon from Michigan decided to postpone his trip for a warmer day.

“We didn’t feel like it was going to be warm enough and it was going to be so long and we wanted it to be optimal weather for a rafting trip,” Coon said.

On the other hand, another brave family decided to take the plunge. They said that the water surprisingly wasn’t too bad.

“It was exciting! I was a tiny tiny bit scared, but I just made it through. It was amazing. We were all safe. So it was great,” Akshara Sai Venkatesan, a rafter said.

For more rafting information you can visit their website.