Adventure Zone at state park hopes to bring in more visitors

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — An effort to bring more people to state parks is now underway. Pipestem Adventures CEO, Paul Buechler, said Pipestem State Park is now home to nine new activities.

“Our goal is to get people back to nature and have a lot of fun doing outdoor activities,” Buechler said.

The new activities are all across the spectrum.

“We have axe throwing, we have skeet shooting, we have miniature golf, 3D archery, and we have disc golf. You can do all these activities in the same day,” Buechler said.

In addition, there’s drone flying, RC car racing and many other family friendly activities all over the park. He said with the addition of the Adventure Zone, Pipestem State Park is filled to the brim with activities and events.

“It has two lodges, it has two golf courses. A par 3 and an 18 hole championship course. It has a horseback riding venture, it has ziplines and adventure lake. So there’s a lot to do at Pipestem. So we want people, especially Pipestem, to come out and have a great day. We’re trying to make Pipestem the coolest, funnest place in the state,” Buechler said.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.