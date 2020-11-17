Advocates warn animals are not gifts this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are right around the corner and it’s time to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Melodie Davis, a receptionist with the Humane Society of Raleigh County, said the perfect gift may not be a pet.

She said the humane society, unfortunately, sees many people gift an adopted animal to a loved one, only for the animal to get dropped back off to the shelter shortly after the holiday season. She said people need to do their research to find out if an animal would be a good fit inside the home it’s being gifted to.

“Make sure it’s something you want or definitely have time for. Something you definitely can afford to feed and house and all that good stuff,” Davis said.

Davis said there are other gift options out there besides a pet if an animal just isn’t the right fit.