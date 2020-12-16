AEP crews prepared for power outages after winter storm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ice fell across the region Wednesday and Appalachian Electric Power crews are ready to respond to any power outages that are reported.

Spokesperson with AEP, Phil Moye, said they have been watching this storm and have crews working to restore power.

“If there is a spot in the state that is getting some bad weather enough to cause power outages, we will be able to get those crews moved quickly into the areas that we need to restore power,” Moye said. “That is always our first step when we have a storm is to have our crews be able to move from an unaffected area to an affected area.”

The first thing AEP does is send people out to assess the damages. Moye said with this type of storm, the ice can cause more outages than branches on the lines.

“The real dangers with ice is if it builds up enough on the lines ,the ice itself could weigh the lines down enough to bring them down,” Moye said. “We’ve had that, it’s’ been a while since we’ve had a storm like that, but ice always a little scary that way because it presents that unique challenge.”

Moye wants to remind people to be patient with them as the work as quickly as possible to restore power to all their customers.