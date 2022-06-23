BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – AEP is working hard to restore power after last night’s storm, the third in eight days to cause a slew of outages.

Last night, June 23, 2022, severe thunderstorms with high winds and heavy rain rolled across Appalachian Power’s service area again. It is the third damaging storm system to strike the company’s service area in the past 8 days. This storm left more than 28,000 AEP customers without electric service. The number includes around 23,000 without service in West Virginia.

In West Virginia more than 20,000 customers are currently without electric service. Counties with the most storm-related outages include Kanawha (6,500), Fayette (2,600), Raleigh (2,200), Boone (1,200), Summers (1,000) and Nicholas (1,000).

In Virginia 4,200 customers are without electric service. Counties with the most storm-related outages include Giles (1,400), Amherst (900) and Pulaski (600).

According to AEP, workers across Appalachian Power’s network reported this morning prepared and ready to respond. They are moving from unaffected parts of the company’s service area to assist with restoration efforts in areas where more outages occurred. Based on early assessment of damage additional assistance is being requested from other utilities outside the company’s service area.

Crews are out now assessing damage and making repairs. Once the extent of storm damage is more fully known an overall restoration estimate will be established and shared.

