African American churches get community members vaccinated in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local African American churches in Mercer County are teaming up to get their neighborhoods vaccinated. According to the CDC, people of color are more likely to become hospitalized and die from COVID-19.

The Partnership of African American Churches, a non-profit in Charleston, helped the Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority set up the clinic. Shannon Robinson, an organizer of the clinic, said the aim is to educate communities of color to not be afraid of the vaccine.

“We know that social media and things of the past, they put up anything on the internet nowadays and people believe it. And so I just say, I encourage people to get an understanding,” said Robinson.

Pamela Jeffries received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Thursday’s clinic. She said at first she was not sure she would get the shot, but when her friends and neighbors of color started getting it and she got on board.

“As I began to notice that more people have taken it, I decided to take it because I want to be around my family. I want to live and this is going to help, that’s why I want to take it,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries said it is important to see people like her choosing to be vaccinated. She said seeing your community join in could sway a lot of minds. Like Jeffries, Mary Francis Brammer received her first dose at the clinic. She said walking in and seeing familiar faces made it seem less daunting.

“When I walked in everybody said hello and I said wow this is neighborhood, this is my church, these are my friends, and I was so happy to see them for such a good cause,” said Brammer.

Around 200 people were vaccinated in Thursday’s clinic.