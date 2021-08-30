After a year of waiting, family reacts to arrest made in murder investigation

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The death of Danny and Daisy Foster is still fresh in the minds of many. For more than a year, an alleged killer was walking free until Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Sara Foster is one of the daughters of Danny and Daisy. She said the news of an arrest brought a lot of emotions.

“It was shock but was also like hearing they died all over again,” Sara Foster said.

Danny and Daisy Foster were found dead and the majority of their home on Fullen Cemetery Road in Ronceverte was in ashes on April 2nd, 2020. However, the case took a terrifying turn when investigators determined Danny and Daisy were killed before the home caught fire. More than a year of investigating and a small break in the case was finally made. Jeremiah Powell of Pocahontas County was arrested and charged with two counts of 1st degree murder.

Crystal Foster said this is a man they do not recognize.

“We’ve never seen him, did not look familiar to me at all. I don’t know where he’s from, where we could of seen him from anywhere,” Crystal Foster said.

While one arrest was made over the weekend, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said this case still remains an active investigation. Many questions still remain for the Foster family, including the motive. However, the sisters agreed they are a little closer to closure with someone behind bars.

“I think we are getting pretty close, just knowing he is in jail and not being able to hurt someone else which is a big relief. We can sleep a little better at night to know one person is in jail,” Sara Foster said.

The family said the fight will not be over until the alleged killer is convicted of the crime. For now, they will stick together until a court date is set.

“Hopefully with the court systems everything goes well. We keep fighting, just keep fighting to make sure we have the complete justice for them,” Crystal Foster said.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is still offering a $10,000 reward for any information in this case.