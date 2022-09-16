CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Fentanyl is still a continuing issue here in the Mountain State, with the drug being more prevalent than ever.

Crime and deaths related to Fentanyl are still on the rise.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expanded on this issue saying the drug is, “a weapon of mass destruction” and should be recognized as such.

“We have the highest Fentanyl overdose death rate in the nation. It’s a big issue and so we’re working really, really hard to fight that. Now the AGs are coming together because we want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to classify it as the destructive product that it is, and it is a ‘weapon of mass destruction,’” said Attorney General Morrisey.

He is hopeful that if his efforts are successful with this recognition, this destruction can be stopped, and the senseless deaths can be avoided.