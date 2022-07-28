CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is co-leading a group lawsuit involving 17 other states against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Department of Justice over the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives new rule that redefines “frame and receiver” to regulate most gun parts as firearms.

The group involved is seeking more judicial relief from the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.

“This new rule contains massive changes that do nothing but infringe on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Again, this is an example of federal overreach wherein an agency run by unelected bureaucrats resorts to regulation rather than legislation.” Attorney General Morrisey

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently published the “Final Rule” in the Federal Register on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and planning to take effect on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The main contents of this lawsuit describes that the Final Rule “adopts a vague, standard-less definition of the statutory term “readily,” and applies it to ban 80% of frames and receivers, which is included in the description when sold as so-called “weapon parts kits.”

“The Final Rule represents perhaps the most sweeping gun control scheme since the Gun Control Act of 1968, incorporating many of the restrictions found on the legislative wish lists of the nation’s most radical anti-Second Amendment groups, but restrictions which Congress has never seriously considered (much less enacted).” According to the lawsuit and its terms

The states joining in this lawsuit being co-led with Attorney General Morrisey, which he first co-led with Arizona are Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.