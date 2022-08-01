CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the $400 million settlement that was reached between more than 100 cities and counties statewide along with the opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corp.

The awarded money will be used to directly benefit and push forward towards the fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

“I’m happy to see the judicial system work as it should by benefiting West Virginia communities that have been hit hard by opioid abuse. This settlement, along with other settlements from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.” Attorney General Morrisey

The lawsuit is against those three crucial U.S. pharmaceutical companies in which they are accused of causing a health crisis in the state of West Virginia.

“As a result of this strategy, the cooperative effort and the dedication of counsel for the cities, counties and our office, West Virginia has received the largest per capita opioid settlement in the country, so far,” Attorney General Morrisey said regarding the result of the lawsuit.

The following shows that the mountain state has settled various claims against manufacturers and anything related totaling up to $296,531,000 within the past 2 years:

Overall amount secured thus far from opioid manufacturers & related parties ($296,531,000): McKinsey: $10,000,000 Endo: $26,000,000 Johnson & Johnson: $99,000,000 Teva, Allergan: $161,531,000

Other outstanding cases pending in bankruptcy: Purdue Mallinckrodt



The Attorney General added, “We’re not done yet. We will continue to fight to get the best results for the people of West Virginia and the funding needed to help combat the scourge created by this epidemic.”