CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wanted to remind shoppers to use caution, shop wisely and protect their personal information as the holiday shopping comes along with Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Whether you choose to physically go to stores or shop online, always remember the holiday season also brings out seasonal scams. Scammers take advantage of increased consumer activity during the holidays, and every transaction is an opportunity for a fraudster to steal your money or identity. Don’t let buying gifts result in personal information ending up in the wrong hands.” Attorney General Morrisey

Attorney General Morrisey suggests consumers limit their use of debit cards and be aware of fraudulent websites or coupons that resemble the real thing. Credit cards provide the best protection to dispute charges when goods or services do not arrive at all. Debit cards are no different than cash and therefor have no special protection.

Social Security cards and other non-essential information should be left at home and locked away. Consumers should also watch for skimming devices and use an RFID blocking sleeve or wallet to protect credit and debit cards from electronic pickpockets or scammers who can steal your information.

Consumers should rely upon secure payment systems, avoid money transfers to people that they don’t know or are unsure of, and make sure any payment website starts with “https://” as the “s” indicates a secure page.

If you or anyone you know suspects they may have been scammed while shopping should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.