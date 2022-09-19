CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently wrote a letter to the administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in which he asked for more information on nitazenes, a new drug that is linked to growing deadly overdoses.

The Attorney General is urgently seeking any information in connection to this drug to prevent these new illegal substances from coming into West Virginia and the U.S. and making its mark.

Nitazenes, which are also known as benzimidazole opioids, are 10 times fentanyl’s strength. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.

“We must gather all the available information out there about these illicit opioids so we can better understand the situation before it becomes the next wave of deadly substances coming into the country. The answers to these questions are critical at a time when synthetic opioids are already killing unprecedented numbers of Americans,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Recently, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of deadly overdoses of nitazenes’ in Tennessee. There have also been similar reports of increasing numbers of death involving nitazenes in the District of Columbia.