CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has recently announced a meet and greet with a representative from his office to come and answer any question that southern West Virginians may have.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

The events are posted as followed:

September 6, 2023: 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

September 13, 2023: 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin

September 14, 2023: 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. – Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison

September 18, 2023: 11 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. – Kermit Public Library, 103 Main St., Kermit

September 20, 2023 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. – Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana

September 25, 2023: 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. – McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch

September 27, 2023: 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 East McDonald Ave., Man

For more information, please call and ask for Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.