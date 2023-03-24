GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is one step closer to receiving the state’s opioid settlement funds after Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674 into law.

The bill recognizes the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation, which will manage the distribution of around one billion dollars throughout the state.

11 board members and one executive director will be in charge of the foundation.

The foundation will create six regions covering the entire state with one board member coming from each region and the remaining five members appointed by the governor.

All members will be subject to Senate approval.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) said it will still be some time before the foundation is fully in place.

“My sense is we’re talking months, but I’m very hopeful sometime this summer,” said Morrissey. “I know that we’ve done everything possible to help get the foundation off the ground. Ultimately, it’s a foundation that is going to run itself.”

24.5 percent of the funds will go to local city and county governments, 3 percent will go into escrow for the state and the remaining 72.5 percent will go to the foundation.