AG Patrick Morrisey joins lawsuit against Google LLC

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is joining a bipartisan group of 38 attorneys general in suing Google LLC. The lawsuit cites anticompetitive conduct in violation of federal law.

The bipartisan group alleges Google is illegally maintaining monopoly power over other search engines and related advertising markets through anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct.

“Big tech must be held accountable to ensure meaningful access to competition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Corporations have a right to thrive, but they must not do so at the expense of severely and unlawfully limiting consumer choice. Increased competition provides improved privacy protections, more targeted results and greater opportunities.”

West Virginia joined with attorneys general in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

The attorneys general seek a court order to halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore competition.