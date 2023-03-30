BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A father alleges a teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School abused his disabled son while on campus.

The charges were outlined in a lawsuit filed earlier this week in Raleigh County Circuit Court against Raleigh County Board of Education and teacher’s aide Samuel White.

In this lawsuit, the father Wilbert Pugh said his son, who is autistic, deaf and partially blind, is enrolled in a special education class and White assisted the teacher in the class. Pugh alleges in the lawsuit that White punched his son several times, choked him and threw him to the ground. He also said the boy’s pants were reportedly completely down and he struggled to breathe.

Charleston attorney Ben Salango, who represents the family, alleges school security cameras captured the incident.

Raleigh County School officials confirm the school board is aware of the lawsuit. Raleigh County Superintendent David Price provided 59News with the following statement.

We take this incident very serious. But, due to student and employee confidentiality, we cannot comment on details. What I can say, is that the school administration addressed the matter as soon as it was brought to their attention. The incident did not take place over two days and the employee did not return to the classroom as was stated in previous reports. David Price | Raleigh County Superintendent

