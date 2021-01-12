AirMedCare Network offers yearly membership to lower cost of medical transport

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Medical transport by helicopter can be very expensive, even after insurance is billed. But one membership is offered through AirMedCare Network to relieve you of all of those costs.

The membership is $85 a year per household. With this membership, if a someone in your household must be taken by an AMCN helicopter for medical purposes, you will not have to pay anything out of pocket.

If you would like more information or want to sign up for this membership, you can contact local Membership Sales Manager, Mary Rader, at 681-208-0650.