Airport crews work around the clock in winter weather to keep flights on track

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While crews are hard at work making sure the roads are cleared of snow and ice, airport crews are trying to make sure people can still catch their flights.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport keeps a close eye on the weather forecast to get crews in place ready to clear the runway. Crews come up with a winter weather plan in the fall to make sure all equipment is ready to go before the first snowfall hits.

Brian Belcher is the Airport Director at Greenbrier Valley, said United cancelled the scheduled flight for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, well in advance due to the forecast. However, crews are working around the clock to accommodate private jets and stay on track for the rest of the week ahead of the holidays.

“We want to see the people who want to fly home for the holidays be able to get home,” Belcher said.

The scheduled flight to Chicago for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, is still on track. Belcher said crews will be working until 6 in the morning to make sure everything is clear.