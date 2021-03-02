Alderson Broaddus University confirms recent COVID-19 ‘spike’

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An Alderson Broaddus University Official has confirmed a recent rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.
Special Assistant to the President Bruce Blankenship did not offer any specifics on the number of cases ABU has experienced or how many students, faculty or staff members may have been affected.
Blankenship released the following statement about the situation on AB’s campus.
“Alderson Broaddus continues to work closely with our local health officials to monitor the University’s COVID-19 situation. The University urges each member of the campus community to limit personal travel, especially where high levels of contact with others are likely, and to strictly follow all health and safety protocols including social distancing and the use of face coverings. The successful completion of the academic semester depends on each of us doing our part to prevent another spike as was experienced this past week.”Bruce Blankenship Special Assistant to the President