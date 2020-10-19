Alderson Community Center could become new Alderson School

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Alderson Community Center served as a shelter during the thousand year flood. Volunteers fed up to 300 people inside the center, and more than 100 people stayed there after their homes were damaged in the flood.

Today, the Center is home to any and every event. Judy Hoover and her husband manage the building.

“People have birthday parties, we have baby showers and bridal showers,” Hoover said. “We’ve actually had wakes. There’s just something constantly going on.”

Now, the Alderson Community Center may serve a different purpose. Come spring, the Community Center could become the new Alderson School. Hoover said the current Alderson Elementary School has problems with flooding.

“The problem with it is that the water comes from above, it doesn’t necessarily come from the river, and it floods the school,” Hoover said. “The cafeteria area especially. There’s a lot of mold and mildew because it stays damp most of the time. Being up in the old school building will get them away from that flood area.”

Hoover said now they are going to start looking for a new location for the Community Center.

“Hopefully, maybe there’s another piece of property that maybe we can buy and do the same thing with,” Hoover said. “Maybe it won’t be as big. Maybe it could be a house that has extra rooms in it. Just trying to think of some other possibilities of places that don’t flood.”

Hoover said they will not find out about a decision until the spring.