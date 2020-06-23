Alderson flood victims face mold dangers while cleaning up

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Homeowner Kathy Hutchins said she was left cleaning up after Friday’s rain sent water seeping into her home.

“There was a lot of water and mud, and of course in the water, everything floats and knocks everything into the water,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins is not the only one in the Alderson area dealing with damage. Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee Director, Kayla M. McCoy, said mold is a danger to be on the lookout for while cleaning out your home.

“Get all the moisture out of your home immediately. Open your windows, get some box fans, some dehumidifyers, push the mud out with the deck brushes and do everything you can to dry the structure out completely,” McCoy said.

Hutchins told 59 news she is going to need to repair her home because of mold concerns. McCoy said when dealing with mold, other changes need to be made to your home, such as tossing furniture and other household items that have damage. She said it prevents the rest of the family from getting sick.

“You don’t wanna run the risk of it becoming a breeding ground for bacteria or mold, and run the risk of making your family sick just because you’re holding on to it,” McCoy said.

This is something Hutchins said she had to do numerous times; one of them being four years ago now during the Thousand Year Flood.

“Having to deal with it four years ago and having to turn around and do the same thing, I’ve pretty much had it. I don’t know what to do,” Hutchins said.