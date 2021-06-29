Alderson Fourth of July celebration makes a comeback for 2021

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — This year, the town of Alderson will host its 60th Fourth of July celebration. Last year, the celebrations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but members of the Fourth of July Committee say this years celebration will more than make up for the loss.

Charles Lobban is the Assistant Fire Chief in Alderson and also a member of the committee. He said this celebration is known as the biggest in West Virginia.

“It’s been a time of trying because forever we weren’t sure still if we should do it now,” Lobban said. “But we all along had planned. I’m sitting here on the brand new stage we acquired.”

With the financial help of the Daywood Foundation and the Hollowell foundation, committee members purchased a trailer they transformed into a stage all with the help of a local college welding class. Lobban said the trailer is an asset to the community and won’t just be used for the celebrations this weekend.

As for COVID-19 guidelines, Lobban said they are following state and county guidelines, meaning masks will not be required for vaccinated people. However, if you want to wear a mask, you can do so.

“Most will be outside providing the good Lord lets the weather cooperate which we always have trouble with that, it’s just a common thing,” Lobban said. “We’re gonna have fun and we want everyone to come.”

In honor of this being the 60th year of the Fourth of July celebration, the organization Alderson Main Street released a booklet going through the history of the celebrations.

“It’s got all kinds of history about a lot of the events that went on, that have gone on and on forever and ever. How the fireworks show started, that’s in there too,” Lobban said.

As usual, people can expect a fireworks show on both Saturday and Sunday.