Alderson homeowner unable to reach all of his property due to flooding

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Another home in the Alderson area saw damage from Friday’s flash flood. Steven Feamster owns a home up on Muddy Creek Mountain Road.

Feamster told 59 News the water tore through the property in his back yard. He said the water now rushes through the yard in ways it did not before Friday. They had bridges and ways to get back to other land, and pieces on their property that are now destroyed.

“My mouth just dropped on what happened back here. There’s no way to explain this to you if you’ve never seen it before. It is just totally, totally ruined,” Feamster said.

Feamster said he has a log cabin and other areas he has not been able to go check on yet to see if there is flood damage up on that end of his property.