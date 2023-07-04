ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The town of Alderson is getting Wild, Wonderful, and Patriotic this Fourth of July.

Alderson hosted its 62nd annual Fourth of July celebration from June 30th through the holiday. It is famed as West Virginia’s “best” Fourth of July celebration.

Floats and ATVs of all sizes crowded the streets of the town. Awards were given to the winner of each respective category.

59News spoke with a group of patriotic kids who told us their favorite parts of the parade.

“I’m having so much fun. My favorite part is the candy,” said Remi Hughart, a parade viewer and candy connoisseur.

Returning viewers of the parade bragged about the success and the evolution of the parade.

A local resident tells us she calls Alderson home and she wants visitors to come to the “coolest small town.”

“Just come visit us at Alderson. It’s the coolest small town since 2011,” said Gabrielle Rexroad, an Alderson resident.