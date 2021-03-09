Alderson leaders warn of possible water bill scam calls

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Town of Alderson is advising residents of a possible scam involving the water company. Leaders were alerted to the scam when a customer called about an automated phone call which asked the target to make a payment to avoid termination.

According to a release from the Town of Alderson, they do use a call tree system. This will provide notification of non-payment and emergencies. It goes on to say legitimate messages will be identified with the phrase, “this is an important notification from the Town of Alderson.” It does not allow for automated payments when it calls.

The number for legitimate calls is always the city hall number, 304-445-2916. It will always identify the Town of Alderson.

If you have questions about a call you think may be a scammer, reach out to the Town of Alderson at city hall.